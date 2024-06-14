Edmonton Oilers are searching for answers down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers are still searching for answers in the Stanley Cup Final after falling behind 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers. They have scored just four goals despite carrying the play for long stretches of two of the three games. Connor McDavid has assisted on three of them but gotten no help from the rest of Edmonton’s top players. Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman have combined for zero points after coming into the series with 28, 20 and 18 apiece through three rounds.

