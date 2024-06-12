Edmonton and its roster chock full of Canadians is eager to end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers are not just Canada’s last team standing in the hopes of ending the country’s 31-year Stanley Cup drought. They are comprised almost entirely of homegrown players. The lineup that takes the ice in Game 3 of the Cup final on Thursday night could have as many as 16 Canadians among the 20 players in uniform. That’s the most of any team to get this far in the NHL playoffs over the past two decades. They’ll need to come back from down 2-0 against Florida to bring Lord Stanley’s chalice back to Canada for the first time since 1993.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.