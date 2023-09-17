Edmonds, Wyatt run wild in Merrimack’s shutout win over DIII Virginia Lynchburg

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 213 yards and a touchdown and Merrimack manhandled Division III-member Virginia Lynchburg 44-0. Gavin McCusker threw for a score and ran for another for the Warriors as they built a 37-0 halftime lead. Brendon Wyatt started the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown run less than two minutes in and McCusker ran it in from the 15 with 3:10 left in the first. Merrimack outgained the Dragons 370-74 in total offense.

