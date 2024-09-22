Edmonds runs for 99 yards and 2 TDs, leads Robert Morris over Wagner 21-14

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns to lead Robert Morris to a 21-14 victory over Wagner. Wagner’s Jake Cady threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Teree McDonald that ended the scoring with 4:16 left. The Seahawks started their final drive from the own 21 with 3:37 to play but then punted on fourth-and-14 about a minute later. Edmonds’ 2-yard touchdown run tied it at 7 and his 1-yard TD made it 14-7 with 12:09 to play in the third quarter. Anthony Chiccitt scored about two minutes later on a 3-yard run to make it 21-7.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.