Edin Terzic resigns as coach of Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Edin Terzic has resigned as coach of Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund. Terzic says in a club statement, “I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline.” His last game in charge was the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 1. There was no immediate word on a successor amid reports in German media that his assistant Nuri Sahin could take over. There had been questions over Dortmund’s form in the German league after a fifth-place finish.

