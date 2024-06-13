Edin Terzic resigns as coach of Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's head coach Edin Terzic during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Shopland]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Edin Terzic has resigned as coach of Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund. Terzic says in a club statement, “I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline.” His last game in charge was the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 1. There was no immediate word on a successor amid reports in German media that his assistant Nuri Sahin could take over. There had been questions over Dortmund’s form in the German league after a fifth-place finish.

