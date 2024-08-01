Edge rusher Matthew Judon returns to Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — With defensive tackle Davon Godchaux becoming the latest player to agree to a new deal with the New England Patriots, the focus turns to edge rusher Matthew Judon and whether he and the Patriots can work something out. The four-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t shied away from stating that his current contract doesn’t match his current market value. Judon practiced on Thursday, a development that was a departure from his approach earlier in the week. Before Thursday’s practice, head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed the Patriots met with Judon, though he didn’t expand much beyond that.

