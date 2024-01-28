Edge rusher James Houston returns for the Lions in the NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Edge rusher James Houston is active for the first time since September, giving the Detroit Lions’ pass rush a boost for the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Houston broke his ankle in Week 2 but was finally able to get back on the field for Detroit’s first appearance in the conference title game in 32 years. Linebacker Oren Burks is active for San Francisco after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury sustained in practice on Thursday.

