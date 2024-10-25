Edge rusher Haason Reddick will make his Jets debut Sunday against Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Haason Reddick is set to make his New York Jets debut Sunday against the New England Patriots. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Friday that Reddick will play after the team liked what it saw from the star edge rusher in practice this week. Reddick ended his lengthy contract holdout when he reported to the team on Monday and was removed from the reserve/did not report list. It appears Reddick will be ready to go Sunday — even if it’s just for a few snaps.

