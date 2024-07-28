Edge rusher Brian Burns enjoying his first camp with the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — One of the more interesting competitions early in training camp for the New York Giants has been watching new edge rusher Brian Burns going against left tackle Andrew Thomas. It’s the Giants top offensive lineman facing off against a player who had 46 sacks in his first five NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Burns was New York’s biggest non-draft acquisition this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen gave up draft picks and then gave Burns a five-year, $141 million contract to solidify the defense.

