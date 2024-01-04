Edge rusher Bralen Trice hopes for one more big performance for Washington, this time for the title

SEATTLE (AP) — Understandably overshadowed by Washington’s high-powered offense and the performance this season from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his stable of wide receivers, the Huskies understand their defense has to do its part in the national championship game against No. 1 Michigan. That likely means another big game from edge rusher Bralen Trice, who was at his most disruptive in Washington’s Sugar Bowl victory over Texas. Trice was clearly the best defensive player on the field for Washington in its semifinal victory over the Longhorns. He filled nearly every column on the stat sheet — five tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.