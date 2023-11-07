Edey picks up where he left off and leads No. 3 Purdue to 98-45 opening night rout over Samford

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) sets a pick for guard Braden Smith (3) on Samford guard Dallas Graziani (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Defending national player of the year Zach Edey opened the season by scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead No. 3 Purdue to a 98-45 rout over Samford. Camden Heide had 13 points, and Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each added 12 points and combined for half of Purdue’s 16 3-pointers. The Boilermakers tied the school record with a 25th consecutive regular season win over a non-conference foe in its first game since last winter’s embarrassing NCAA Tournament exit. And they made sure this one was no contest by scoring the first 11 points and taking a 21-2 lead before giving up a basket.

