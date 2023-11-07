Edey picks up where he left off and leads No. 3 Purdue to 98-45 opening night rout over Samford

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Defending national player of the year Zach Edey opened the season by scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead No. 3 Purdue to a 98-45 rout over Samford. Camden Heide had 13 points, and Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each added 12 points and combined for half of Purdue’s 16 3-pointers. The Boilermakers tied the school record with a 25th consecutive regular season win over a non-conference foe in its first game since last winter’s embarrassing NCAA Tournament exit. And they made sure this one was no contest by scoring the first 11 points and taking a 21-2 lead before giving up a basket.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.