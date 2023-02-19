Edey has 21st double-double as No. 3 Purdue tops Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season to lead No. 3 Purdue past Ohio State 82-55. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 11 points and David Jenkins Jr. added nine points for the Boilermakers. Mason Gillis contributed seven points and 10 rebounds for Purdue, which had a 44-21 rebounding edge. Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 20 points. Sean McNeil added 10 points for Ohio State, which lost its eighth consecutive game. The Boilermakers pulled away in the second half by outscoring the Buckeyes 44-26, leading by as many as 31 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.