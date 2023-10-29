Eddy Pineiro has to make the winning field goal 3 times as Panthers beat Texans 15-13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — As Carolina kicker Eddy Pineiro prepared for a winning field-goal attempt with 3 seconds left, he turned to holder Johnny Hekker and said: “Listen, when I make this kick, I’m jumping on your back and you’re taking me all the way to the 50-yard line.” Hekker responded: “Alright. Done deal.” Three successful kicks later, Pineiro found himself getting a piggyback from the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Hekker out to the team’s logo at midfield, his hand raised in victory after a 23-yard field goal lifted the Panthers to a 15-13 victory over the Houston Texans.

