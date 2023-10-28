Eddie Nketiah scores hat trick as Arsenal routs last-place Sheffield United 5-0 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored his first Premier League hat trick as Arsenal brushed aside last-place Sheffield United 5-0 to keep pace in the title race. The England striker made sure Arsenal didn’t miss the injured Gabriel Jesus as he opened the scoring in the 28th minute from close range and completed his hat trick in the 58th with a fierce shot from outside the area to put Arsenal 3-0 up. Substitute Fabio Vieira netted the fourth from the penalty spot in the 88th and Takehiro Tomiyasu completed the rout deep into stoppage time from a corner. The win keeps Arsenal two points behind leader Tottenham.

