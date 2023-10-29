Eddie Jones resigns as Australia head coach after Rugby World Cup disaster

SYDNEY (AP) — Eddie Jones has resigned as Australia head coach only 10 months into a five-year contract after the Wallabies’ worst ever performance at a Rugby World Cup. The Wallabies failed to progress beyond pool play for the first time at the tournament in France after losses to Wales and Fiji. Jones was appointed to a second stint as Wallabies coach in January and was given oversight of both the men’s and women’s games in Australia. He was expected to lead the Wallabies to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

