Eddie Jones hired for second stint as Japan coach through 2027 Rugby World Cup

TOKYO (AP) — Eddie Jones has been hired for a second stint as Japan’s coach in a deal taking him through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The 63-year-old Jones quit as Australia coach on Oct. 29 after his native country’s woeful World Cup campaign in France. During the tournament he denied holding talks with the Japanese Rugby Football Union. Jones’ mother is Japanese. He will start his new role on Jan. 1. He returns to a position he had from 2012-15 and that culminated in him leading the Brave Blossoms to one of the biggest upsets in rugby and any sport when they beat South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

