Eddie Dunbar wins Spanish Vuelta stage as Primoz Roglic cuts into Ben O’Connor’s lead

PADRON, Spain (AP) — Eddie Dunbar decided to hang in there after almost quitting cycling and on Wednesday was celebrating his first Grand Tour stage win. The Irishman broke away with less than a kilometer to go to win the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on a day three-time champion Primoz Roglic cut nearly 40 seconds from Ben O’Connor’s overall lead. Dunbar was marred by crashes and injuries over the last year and had thought about putting an end to his cycling career. Roglic trails O’Connor by 3 minutes, 16 seconds.

