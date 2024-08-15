Ed Sheeran buys minority share in Ipswich ahead of Premier League return

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Lifelong Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran has bought a small stake in the club ahead of its return to the Premier League. Ipswich said Thursday that the British musician has acquired a 1.4 ownership stake, but will be a passive investor and not part of the club’s board of directors. Sheeran is the club’s most famous supporter and has been Ipswich’s shirt sponsor since 2021. His new status as a minority owner will also grant him access to an executive box at Portman Road stadium, the club said. Ipswich is back in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 and opens its season at home against Liverpool on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.