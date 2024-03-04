Ed Ott, catcher who helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, dies at 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ed Ott, a former major league catcher and coach who helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72. The Pirates say Ott died Sunday in the central Pennsylvania town of Danville. No further details were provided by the team. Ott was selected by Pittsburgh in the 23rd round of the 1970 amateur draft out of high school. He batted .259 with 33 homers and 195 RBIs in 567 major league games. Ott and Steve Nicosia were the main catchers when the Pirates won it all in 1979.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.