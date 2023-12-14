Ed Oliver solidifying his role and validating his paycheck in anchoring Bills’ defensive front

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ed Oliver is wondering where his doubters have gone since they questioned the Buffalo Bills for overspending when the team signed the defensive tackle to a $68 million, four-year contract extension in June. Oliver has solidified his role and validated his hefty paycheck in showing he’s capable of anchoring Buffalo’s defensive front. The player selected in the first round of the 2019 draft already has a career-high 6 1/2 sacks and leads Buffalo defensive linemen in having played 67% of the snaps this season. Oliver says he used the criticism as motivation. The Bills host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

