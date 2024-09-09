Ed Kranepool, longest-tenured player in New York Mets history and member of Miracle Mets, dies at 79

NEW YORK (AP) — Ed Kranepool, the longest-tenured player in New York Mets history and a member of the Miracle Mets when they won the 1969 World Series, has died. He was 79. The team said in a statement Monday that Kranepool died Sunday after experiencing cardiac arrest in Boca Raton, Florida. A native of New York, the first baseman/outfielder spent 18 seasons with the Mets, hitting .261 over 1,853 regular-season games. He was an All-Star in 1965. Kranepool was part of New York’s magical run from National League laughingstock to a World Series title in 1969. He was inducted into the team’s hall of fame in 1990.

