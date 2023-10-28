Ecuador’s Liga de Quito beats Brazil’s Fortaleza on penalties to win Copa Sudamericana

MALDONADO, Uruguay (AP) — Three saves by Alexander Dominguez in a penalty shootout gave Ecuador’s Liga de Quito a victory over Brazil’s Fortaleza and its second Copa Sudamericana title. Liga and Fortaleza drew 1-1 in regular time, carried their stalemate into extra time, but the Ecuadorians prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout to win South America’s second most prestigious club tournament. Juan Lucero gave the Brazilian club the lead in the 48th minute, but Liga de Quito’s Lisandro Alzugaray got the equalizer six minutes later. Liga also won the tournament in 2009, beating Brazil’s Fluminense in a two-leg final.

