Ecuador’s Liga de Quito and Brazil’s Fortaleza will play in the Copa Sudamericana soccer final

By The Associated Press
Players of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrate at the end of the game against Argentina's Defensa y Justicia during a Copa Sudamericana, second leg semi-final soccer match at Nestor Diaz Perez stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello]

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Ecuador’s Liga de Quito and Brazil’s Fortaleza will play for the Copa Sudamericana soccer title on Oct. 28. The Ecuadorians advanced after a goalless draw with Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia. Liga won the first leg 3-0 at home last week. Fortaleza reached its first international cup final after 2-0 win against local rivals Corinthians on Tuesday. The first leg between the teams ended 1-1 in Sao Paulo. Liga won the tournament in 2009 after beating Brazil’s Fluminense.

