Ecuador’s Liga de Quito and Brazil’s Fortaleza will play in the Copa Sudamericana soccer final

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Ecuador’s Liga de Quito and Brazil’s Fortaleza will play for the Copa Sudamericana soccer title on Oct. 28. The Ecuadorians advanced after a goalless draw with Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia. Liga won the first leg 3-0 at home last week. Fortaleza reached its first international cup final after 2-0 win against local rivals Corinthians on Tuesday. The first leg between the teams ended 1-1 in Sao Paulo. Liga won the tournament in 2009 after beating Brazil’s Fluminense.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.