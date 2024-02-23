Ecuador’s Liga beats Brazil’s Fluminense with late goal in 1st leg of Recopa Sudamericana final

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s Liga de Quito has beaten Brazil’s Fluminense 1-0 in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final. Alex Arce scored the only goal two minutes into injury time. The Ecuadorians won the the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, while the Brazilians secured their first ever Copa Libertadores title. The second leg of the Recopa will take place next Thursday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

