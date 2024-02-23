Ecuador’s Liga beats Brazil’s Fluminense with late goal in 1st leg of Recopa Sudamericana final

By The Associated Press
Alex Arce of Ecuador's Liga Deportiva Universitaria celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match against Brazil's Fluminense at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dolores Ochoa]

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s Liga de Quito has beaten Brazil’s Fluminense 1-0 in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final. Alex Arce scored the only goal two minutes into injury time. The Ecuadorians won the the Copa Sudamericana in 2023, while the Brazilians secured their first ever Copa Libertadores title. The second leg of the Recopa will take place next Thursday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

