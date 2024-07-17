Ecuador’s Barcelona de Guayaquil says substitute goalkeeper Cornejo has died

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s Barcelona de Guayaquil said its 20-year-old goalkeeper Justin Cornejo has died. The team is scheduled to play a Copa Sudamericana match at home on Wednesday. It did not give more details. Earlier, the Ecuadorian club said it had decided to suspend all of its activities as Cornejo was reportedly in critical condition in a hospital. Barcelona and Brazil’s Red Bull Bragantino are scheduled to play the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana playoff. The Brazilian club offered its condolences to the Ecuadorian club in a statement Tuesday.

