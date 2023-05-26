Ecuador follows unbeaten US into U20 World Cup knockout stage

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States has completed a perfect group stage at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina. Ecuador joined the U.S. in the knockout stage on Friday. The Group B-leading Americans beat Slovakia 2-0 in San Juan. Second-placed Ecuador hit Fiji 9-0 in Santiago del Estero. The U.S. had already secured a spot in the knockout stage but finished the group stage with three wins from three games, and no goals conceded. Slovakia could still advance as one of the four best third-placed teams. Ecuador led Fiji 4-0 by halftime, including a brace by Justin Cuero. Alan Minda also scored twice in the second half and Cristhoper Zambrano bagged both of his in injury time.

