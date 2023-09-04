Ecuador defender Ángelo Preciado moves from Gent to Sparta Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Ecuador defender Ángelo Preciado has completed a transfer from Belgian club Gent to Czech champion Sparta Prague. Sparta says Preciado signed a multi-year deal. No financial details have been given. The 25-year-old Preciado played 59 league games for Gent since he joined it in 2021 and added five in the Belgian Cup and another five in the Europa League. He has played for his country since 2018 and made the starting lineup of Ecuador’s three group matches at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. Sparta will face Rangers, Real Betis and Aris Limassol in the group stage of the Europa League this season.

