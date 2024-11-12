Ecuador, Cincinnati player Marco Angulo, 22, dies from car crash injuries

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The Ecuadorian Football Association says Ecuador and FC Cincinnati player Marco Angulo has died from his injuries sustained in a car crash that also killed his former youth team teammate Roberto Cabezas. The 22-year-old Angulo was a passenger in the car that crashed on the Rumiñahui highway southeast of Quito on Oct. 7. The driver and Cabezas, who played for Independiente Juniors, were killed in the incident. Angulo was left with serious head injuries and a lung contusion. The El Universo newspaper reports he was placed in an artificial coma but died from the injuries on Monday night. Angulo played for Ecuadorian league champion L.D.U. Quito on loan from MLS team FC Cincinnati.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.