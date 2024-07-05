Ecuador and coach Sánchez Bas part ways after losing Copa America quarterfinal

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has mutually agreed to part ways with coach Félix Sánchez Bas a day after the national team was knocked out of the Copa America quarterfinals by Argentina in a penalty shootout. The Ecuadorian Football Association says in a statement that both parties agreed to end their contractc on Friday. Sánchez Bas has yet to comment. The 48-year-old Spaniard was Qatar’s coach at the 2022 World Cup and he took the Ecuador job in March 2023. Ecuador supporters criticized his defensive tactics. Ecuador won 10 matches, lost six and drew three in his tenure. Ecuador’s next big match is a visit to Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying in September.

