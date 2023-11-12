Eckhaus-to-Frederick connection strikes for 3 touchdowns as Bryant blasts Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Anthony Frederick, and Bryant rolled past Lindenwood 38-3. Eckhaus completed 32 of 39 passes for 367 yards. His touchdowns to Frederick went for 42 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter and 24 yards in the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 31-3 halftime lead. Eckhaus also connected with Jalen Powell for a 4-yard score late in the third quarter. Frederick had eight catches for 131 yards.

