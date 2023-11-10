Eberechi Eze signs contract extension at Crystal Palace until 2027

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has signed a contract extension to stay with the Premier League club until 2027. The 25-year-old England international scored 10 goals last season and has one this campaign. He joined the south London club from Queens Park Rangers in 2020. Eze made his England debut this summer. He was also eligible to represent Nigeria. Mid-table Palace hosts Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

