Easy as 1, 2, 3: Grant Holloway breezes in 110-meter hurdles for his 3rd straight world title

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Grant Holloway started fast and never looked back in winning his third straight 110-meter hurdles crown at the world championships. His back-to-back-to-back titles put him in elite company. Holloway joins Greg Foster as the only 110 hurdlers to win three world titles in a row. Holloway’s time of 12.96 seconds edged out Olympic gold medalist Hansle Parchment of Jamaica by .11 seconds. Holloway’s U.S. teammate, Daniel Roberts, finished with the bronze. Posing for the cameras, Holloway counted out his world titles, raising one finger, then another, then another.

