East’s 20 points lead Missouri past SIU Edwardsville 68-50

COLOMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sean East II scored 20 points and Noah Carter contributed 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Missouri rebounded from its first loss by pulling away from SIU Edwardsville for a 68-50 victory. Missouri now has won all four meetings with the Cougars and are 41-1 against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference.

