Easton Cowan breaks late tie, London beats Saginaw 4-2 to advance to Memorial Cup championship game

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Easton Cowan broke a tie with 1:25 left and added an empty-netter and the London Knights beat the Saginaw Spirit 4-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the Memorial Cup championship game. Cowan took a pass from Sam O’Reilly and beat Andrew Oke to the glove side. Kasper Halttunen and Denver Barkey also scored and Michael Simpson made 26 saves for the Ontario Hockey League champion Knights (3-0) in the round-robin finale. Saginaw (2-1) will face Western Hockey League champion Moose Jaw (1-2) in the semifinal Friday night, with the winner advancing to play London on Sunday. Alex Christopoulos and Joey Willis scored for Saginaw, with Willis tying it at 2 with 5:40 left in the second period. Oake stopped 31 shots.

