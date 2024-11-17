Eastern Washington has TD on every possession, sets numerous records in 77-42 win over Idaho State

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Quarterbacks Kekoa Visperas, Jared Taylor and Michael Wortham rushed for a combined eight touchdowns and didn’t throw an incompletion in rolling to a 77-42 win over Idaho State. The Eagles scored touchdowns on all 11 possessions and piled up 704 total yards, a school-record 478 on the ground, with 37 first downs. The Bengals piled up 484 yards and had 30 first downs but couldn’t keep pace, punting once and having one turnover, plus giving up the ball on downs twice. Kobe Tracy was 37-of-54 passing for 370 yards and four touchdowns for Idaho State. Visperas was 14-of-14 passing for 206 yards and a 12-yard scoring pass to Efton Clifton III, who had 12 catches for 157 yards. Taylor ran for a career-high 160 yards and Wortham had a career-high 105 yards on five carries.

