Eastern Michigan hires Sahar Nusseibeh away from Canisius to coach women’s basketball

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan has hired Sahar Nusseibeh to take over as the Mid-American Conference school’s women’s basketball coach. Nusseibeh makes the jump to the MAC after spending the past three years coaching at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s Canisius University. The 37-year-old Nusseibeh replaces Fred Castro, who was fired in December in the midst of his eighth season at the suburban Detroit-based school. Nusseibeh guided the Golden Griffins to a 17-14 finish this season — the program’s first winning record since 2008-09.

