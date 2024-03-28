Eastern Michigan hires Sahar Nusseibeh away from Canisius to coach women’s basketball

By The Associated Press
FILE - Canisius head coach Sahar Nusseibeh calls a play against Manhattan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., March 10, 2022. Eastern Michigan University hired Nusseibeh to take over as the Mid-American Conference school’s women’s basketball coach on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Edward Lea]

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan has hired Sahar Nusseibeh to take over as the Mid-American Conference school’s women’s basketball coach. Nusseibeh makes the jump to the MAC after spending the past three years coaching at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s Canisius University. The 37-year-old Nusseibeh replaces Fred Castro, who was fired in December in the midst of his eighth season at the suburban Detroit-based school. Nusseibeh guided the Golden Griffins to a 17-14 finish this season — the program’s first winning record since 2008-09.

