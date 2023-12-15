Eastern Kentucky player McCullough faces assault charge after run-in during Tennessee car accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky women’s basketball player Sierra McCullough is charged in Tennessee with assaulting a woman who requested insurance information following an April car accident in Nashville. McCullough had a collision with a woman on April 20, according to the arrest report on scoopnashville.com. The report said the 22-year-old McCullough didn’t believe the damage to the other woman’s car merited exchanging personal information but the woman demanded it. The report says McCullough allegedly struck the woman multiple times in the face, causing minor injuries. McCullough was charged with assault and booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on Dec. 7. EKU says it is aware of the report and is addressing it internally.

