Eastern Illinois holds off Indiana State 27-20 in home opener

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Pierce Holley hit Cooper Willman from five yards out late in the third quarter, allowing Eastern Illinois to hold off Indiana State 27-20 in the Panthers’ home opener. Moses Alexander recovered an Indiana State fumble in the end zone early in the second quarter to put the Panthers in front for good, 14-7, and Drew Schiller kicked second-half field goals from 34 and 40 yards out to hold off the Sycamores.

