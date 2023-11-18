Eastern Illinois downs Robert Morris to secure 8-win season for first time in a decade

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pierce Holley threw for three touchdowns and MJ Flowers ran for 179 and a score and Eastern Illinois beat Robert Morris 28-14. Holley threw an 18-yard score to DeAirious Smith with 6:18 left before halftime, and found Justin Thomas on 14-yard scoring pass with 11 seconds before intermission for a 21-7 advantage. The Colonials’ Robert Tanner threw a 14-yard touchdown to Noah Robinson for the final score.

