East Texas A&M marks name change with 19-14 victory over Stephen F. Austin

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Ron Peace’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Dayan Bilbo provided East Texas A&M with a 19-14 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday as the Lions celebrated a name change with a victory. On Thursday, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to change the name of Texas A&M-Commerce to East Texas A&M, effective immediately. The Lions trailed 14-10 at halftime but Luke Jackson kicked a 32-yard field goal to cut the margin to one midway through the third quarter before Peace’s second TD throw of the game early in the fourth quarter gave the Lions the lead.

