East Tennessee State hires Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb as Bucs’ new coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State hired Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb on Monday as the Buccaneers’ new football coach. Athletic director Richard Sander announced the hiring of the Buccaneers’ 20th coach all-time. The athletic director cited Lamb’s experience as a head coach the past four seasons at Gardner-Webb combined with recruiting and using the transfer portal were extremely important. Sander said Lamb checks every box he created for what he wanted in a coach. Lamb led Gardner-Webb to back-to-back conference championships and FCS playoff berths. He replaces George Quarles who was fired last month after winning six games in two seasons.

