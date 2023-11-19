East Tennessee State fires coach George Quarles after 3-8 record

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State fired football coach George Quarles after finishing the season with a 3-8 record. Athletic director Richard Sander made the announcement Sunday, a day after the Buccaneers beat The Citadel 35-23 for a 2-6 mark in the Southern Conference. Sander said he informed Quarles that the program needs to go in a different direction. Quarles was hired as head coach in December 2021 after five seasons at Furman. The Bucs won six games in his two seasons.

