East, Honor help Missouri hold off Wichita State 82-72

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sean East II finished with 22 points and nine assists, Nick Honor scored 15 and Missouri pulled away late to beat Wichita State 82-72. Honor and Noah Carter both scored five in a 10-0 run to open the game and the Tigers (7-2) stayed in front from there on their way to their fourth straight win. The Shockers (7-2) scored the next seven points and they stayed within one or two possessions for most of the game. Colby Rogers led Wichita State with 17 points and Harlond Beverly scored 12 with a career-high 17 rebounds for his second career double-double.

