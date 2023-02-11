East Carolina won’t play Tulane after death of radio voice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina says it won’t play its men’s basketball at Tulane on Saturday after the death of Pirates radio announcer Jeff Charles while with the team in New Orleans. In a statement Friday, East Carolina said any rescheduling decision was yet to be determined. Tulane listed the game as postponed on its schedule as of Friday night. Charles had worked as the team’s “Voice of the Pirates” for more than 30 years, calling 15 football bowl games and more than 1,000 basketball games.

