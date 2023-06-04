East Carolina tops Oklahoma 8-5 to reach championship round in Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Cam Clonch and Josh Moylan drove in two runs each and East Carolina defeated Oklahoma 8-5 in an elimination game at the Charlottesville Regional. East Carolina advanced to the championship round against regional host Virginia later in the day. Virginia needs one win and East Carolina two to reach the super regionals. The Pirates got all their runs with a three-run third inning and five-run fifth against the Sooners. In the third, Jacob Starling’s bunt single drove in one run, Moylan got an RBI on a bases-loaded groundout, and Clonch drove in a run with a single. In the fifth, Carter Cunningham, Moylan, Clonch, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Justin Wilcoxen drove in one run each with five consecutive hits.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.