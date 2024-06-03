East Carolina takes offense to another level smashing Evansville 19-6 to force winner-take-all game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan McCrystal went 3 for 5 and drove in five runs, Dixon Williams and Joey Berini each had three hits and East Carolina beat Evansville 19-6 in the Greenville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. East Carolina scored in every inning but the fifth. With a 12-6 lead after eight the Pirates added another seven. Mark Shallengerge, Kip Fougerousse and Harrison Taubert each homered for Evansville.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.