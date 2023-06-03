East Carolina stuns Oklahoma, 14-5 in Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Troy Yesavage struck out seven over the first 5 ⅓ innings and East Carolina pounded six Oklahoma pitchers for 15 hits and 11 earned runs as the Pirates earned a 14-5 win in the first round of the NCAA Charlottesville Regional. The Pirates advance to face host Virginia, which pummeled Army 15-1, in a second-round contest Saturday. Oklahoma faces the Black Knights in an elimination game.

