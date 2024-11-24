East Carolina scores 24 third-quarter points to rally and beat North Texas 40-28

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Rahjai Harris rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns and East Carolina scored 24 third-quarter points to rally and beat North Texas 40-28 on Saturday. Harris scored on a 1-yard run at the end of the first half for the Pirates (7-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) after the Mean Green (5-6, 2-5) had taken a 21-0 lead, and then he kicked off the big third quarter with a 39-yard score. Andrew Conrad booted a 38-yard field goal and Katin Houser threw a 50-yard TD pass to Anthony Smith and a 28-yarder to Yannick Smith to lead 31-21.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.