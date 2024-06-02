East Carolina keeps super regional hopes alive holding off VCU 10-7

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Carter Cunningham homered and drove in two runs, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart also drove in a pair of runs and East Carolina held off VCU for a 10-7 win in the Greenville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. ’The Pirates (45-16) built a 4-0 lead after three innings, 6-2 after four and 8-4 after five. After ECU pushed it to 10-4 after seven, VCU made its move. Ryan McCrystal went 3 for 5 and drove in a run for East Carolina. Danny Beal pitched five innings in relief to move his record to 8-2. Casey Kleinman drove in three runs for VCU and Jake Thilges went 3 for 4 and scored four runs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.