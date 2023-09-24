East Carolina blanks Gardner-Webb 44-0 for first shutout in 23 years

GREENVIEW, N.C. (AP) — Rahjai Harris had rushing and receiving touchdowns and East Carolina picked up its first win of the season, beating Gardner-Webb 44-0 on Saturday night for the Pirates’ first shutout in 23 years. East Carolina’s last shutout came in a 38-0 win over Duke on Sept. 2, 2000. ECU scored on four straight possessions in the first half, including three TDs, the final one on Mason Garcia’s 2-yard rush. That score came not long after a fumbled kickoff, one of three Bulldogs turnovers in the first half and five for the game. Harris scored East Carolina’s first two touchdowns, the first on an 11-yard pass from Alex Flinn and the other on a 2-yard run.

